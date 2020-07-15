Miami Beach Police arrest man accused of robbing restaurant employees at knifepoint

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a South Florida man after an attack at a restaurant counter.

Police tracked down and arrested the man accused of robbing restaurant employees at knifepoint before taking off.

The suspect, Dumo Laul, has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest without violence.

The robbery happened Tuesday at a Subway restaurant near Washington Avenue and Ninth Street.

Laul is being held without bond.

