Miami Beach police arrest man accused in death of girlfriend’s toddler

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a man accused in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Dennys Llopiz, charging him with first-degree murder.

According to police, Llopiz called 911 after he claimed to have found the toddler unresponsive in the bathtub Friday morning. The girl was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After an examination, doctors found a host of external and internal injuries on the child, which they said appeared to have been caused by blunt-force trauma a couple of hours before her death.

Investigators said Llopiz told them he went fishing with the child and her mother on Thursday night, and while they were out, the girl fell on some rocks and received an injury to her head.

However, the girl’s mother told police they never went fishing, and Llopiz said he was the only person with the child before her death.

Officers ruled the death a homicide and arrested Llopiz at Jackson Memorial Hospital South.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.