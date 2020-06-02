Miami Beach PD welcomes 6-year-old back at FLL after undergoing heart surgery

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The 6-year-old daughter of a Miami Beach Police officer returned home to a special welcome committee after getting open heart surgery in another state.

Briella Alsina is her father’s pride and joy and returned to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday night after spending a month in Boston.

“Baby, I missed you,” said her father Luis Alsina. “It feels amazing. I love having this girl back.”

Family members were happy to see her run into their arms after getting off the plane.

Briella was born with a medical condition and even endured heart surgery as a newborn.

A month ago she traveled to Boston to undergo surgery once again, which was a burden for her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s kind of complicated, but she had to replace valves and all kinds of stuff. She’s a strong little girl,” said Luis.

Even though Luis has seen a lot as an officer of the Miami Beach Police Department, it was a tough time for him.

“Well, everything that was happening over there, that was a little tough because obviously she needed to get this done, but we’re all glad she turned out really good,” Luis said.

After a quick recovery, she flew back home with her mother and was reunited with her dad and sister and several members of the Miami Beach Police Department.

They made her feel welcomed with handmade signs and toys.

“Here we have your custom teddy with his own name,” said one officer. “He was made just for you!”

“[They’re] showing us what a great department [they are] — which is the City of Miami Beach Police Department,” said Luis. “We’re all brothers and sisters over there, and we stick together.”

They continued to show their support for the family, even when it was time to go home.

What began as a difficult trip to Boston, ended in a police escort back home.

Luis was able to travel up to Boston with Briella but came back last week.

The family said she is doing well after her surgery.

