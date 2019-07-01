Miami Beach PD swears in new Police Chief

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony for their new Police Chief and Deputy Chief.

The ceremony was held Monday morning at the Miami Beach City Hall Commission Chambers, where Richard Clements was sworn in as Miami Beach Police Chief and Wayne Jones was sworn in as Deputy Police Chief.

After being a part of the department for 29 years and holding the position of Deputy Chief for the past three years, Clements will now serve as their 20th police chief.

His father, brother and son also serve as a part of the Miami Beach Police Department.

Swearing-in for second in command, Jones has served the department for 23 years.

He was recently assigned as Major of the Criminal Investigations Division to oversee all investigations.

Jones, as well as Clements, have received numerous commendations and certificates throughout their careers.

