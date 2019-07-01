Miami Beach PD swears in new chief, deputy chief

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony for their new police chief and deputy chief.

The ceremony was held Monday morning at the Miami Beach City Hall Commission Chambers, where Richard Clements was sworn in as Miami Beach Police’s 20th chief and Wayne Jones was sworn in as deputy police chief.

Clements was sworn in by his own father, who is also part of the department. He has been a part of the agency for 29 years, since the beginning of his law enforcement career, and had been holding the position of deputy chief for the past three years.

“When I started in 1990, I never thought about anything other than being a police officer and just wanting to serve the citizens of Miami Beach,” he said, “and going up through the ranks, even when I made major, I never really thought that this day would ever happen. I just wanted to be the best major I could be. Today I want to be the best chief that I can be.”

Clements’ brother and son also serve as a part of the department.

He replaces Daniel Oates, who led the Miami Beach force since 2014.

Swearing in for second in command, Jones has served the department for 23 years.

He was recently assigned as Major of the Criminal Investigations Division to oversee all investigations.

Jones, as well as Clements, have received numerous commendations and certificates throughout their careers.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.