Miami Beach passes noise ordinance affecting Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Things are going to get quieter for businesses on Ocean Drive.

The Miami Beach City Commission unanimously approved an ordinance that significantly reduces the number of establishments exempt from noise restrictions.

The city currently prohibits loud, excessive or unnecessary noise. However, Ocean Drive between First and 15th streets were exempt as long as they played music in the direction of the beach. However, after Wednesday’s vote, the only businesses between Ninth and 11th streets are exempt.

Miami beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the two-block stretch of businesses, which includes Mango’s Tropical Cafe and the Clevelander, is farther from homes than the rest of Ocean Drive.

Gelber also said this is about reforming Ocean Drive.

The ordinance is set to go into effect in 10 days.

