Miami Beach officer hospitalized after being struck by motorcyclist; 1 in custody

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a Miami Beach Police officer to the hospital after he was struck by a motorcyclist at a busy intersection in South Beach.

7News cameras captured an overturned motorcycle and dried blood on the pavement near Collins Avenue and Seventh Street.

According to investigators, Miami Beach Police Motor Sgt. Phil Elmore was trying to stop the motorcyclist on foot when the rider struck him.

UPDATE: Motor Officer on foot attempted to stop motorcyclist. The motorcyclist struck our officer. Subject in custody

Officer enroute to JMH 700blk of Collins will be closed to all traffic. https://t.co/sjP5mnYHOJ — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 22, 2019

Cellphone video sent in to 7News shows two Miami Beach Police officers taking a man into custody, but it remains unclear whether he is the motorcyclist.

In a tweet, Miami Beach Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

Seconds after a Miami Beach PD motorcycle cop was hit, officers began hitting a man thought to be involved in the serious crash. Officer is at the hospital now. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vh58CeMlS8 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 22, 2019

Paramedics transported Elmore by ground to Ryder Trauma Center. Just before 8 p.m., police said Elmore is alert, conscious and expected to be OK.

Great news: #MiamiBeach Police Motor Sgt. Phil Elmore is said to be “alert, conscious and going to be okay,” according to sources close to the department. He was injured when hit by another motorcycle on Collins Ave late this afternoon on #SouthBeach. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/6Db4n2GroU — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 23, 2019

The crash took place during what is regarded as the final major weekend of spring break. Unruly behavior from revelers have prompted Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and the police department to take measures in order ensure residents and visitors stay safe.

