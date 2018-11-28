Miami Beach officer dies after medical emergency at station

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are mourning the loss of one of their own after an officer died, Wednesday.

Police confirmed the death of the officer, who had been rushed to the hospital after experiencing “a medical emergency” at the department’s headquarters.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFOP regret to share news of the passing of one our officers. The officer experienced a medical emergency earlier today at PD. We kindly ask for your prayers and request the family’s privacy be respected. https://t.co/ERp1O76u0d — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 28, 2018

Police have not released the identity of the officer, and details surrounding the death are currently unknown.

