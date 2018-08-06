Miami Beach officer cleared in 2015 fatal shooting of suspected bank robber

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach police officer has been cleared of charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a suspected bank robber.

The Florida State Attorney’s Office decided not to file criminal charges against Fabio Cabrera.

Officials determined the officer was justified in using deadly force against suspected bank robber 51-year-old David Winesette.

Winesette, armed with a straight razor, was stunned with a Taser and shot after, police said, he claimed he had a bomb while attemping to rob a South Beach bank in 2015.

