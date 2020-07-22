Miami Beach, Miami upgrade penalties for those found not wearing face masks

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Beach officials announced citations will be issued to anyone who is not wearing a face mask in public.
Starting Thursday, individuals caught out in public not wearing a face covering will be issued a $50 citation.
Miami Beach Police and code enforcement officers will be enforcing the guidelines.
Miami-Dade is also implementing $100 fines for face covering violations.
Meanwhile, the City of Miami has upgraded penalties for anyone not wearing a face covering in public.
The first offense will cost $50, the second will cost $100 and the third offense will cost $500.
Additional violations will result in an arrest.
