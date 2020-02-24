Miami Beach mayor suggests turning Ocean Drive into pedestrian walkway for major events

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Changes may be coming to Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive.

The city’s mayor wants parts of the road to be turned into a pedestrian walkway during weekends and major events.

Changes would include parts of Ocean Drive between Fifth and Eighth Streets.

“Ocean Drive has to change in a way that makes it an elevated experience, gives police an easier job of securing,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, “and it gives pedestrians and visitors a better opportunity to enjoy one of the most iconic structures, I think, in the world.”

During major events and holidays such as Independence Day, Memorial Day and, most recently, the Super Bowl, the city transforms Ocean Drive into a pedestrian only street.

A planning board will review the idea and make a formal proposal to the commission soon.

The mayor thinks the change could happen in just a few months.

