MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber is facing more controversy following comments he made about reforming South Beach.

The mayor, along with others, want a change in the entertainment district, but the discussion on how to go about it has some people upset.

In audio leaked from the Sept. 13 online meeting, Gelber is heard saying, “I commit to you this, if you want something on the ballot, because it needs to be on the ballot, I’ll put it on the ballot.”

“There are six commissioners. Two of them are going to be new coming on. We need to utilize whatever influence we have to push those six commissioners to follow the vision and the agenda of the mayor and the manager to make the city safer,” said former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

The audio was first sent to Miami New Times.

Gelber wanted to set the record straight about the comments made during the virtual meeting in a media conference with other officials, Friday morning.

Dozens of protesters showed up at the conference as well, chanting and holding signs to “vote no on 2 a.m. ban.”

Gelber said they were discussing the first part of his 12-point plan, specifically, point 3.

He pointed to what it says after each item on the plan: “ballot item if necessary.”

The virtual meeting followed a year of rampant crime in the area and an ongoing effort to roll back last call from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“Most places are 2 a.m. places, most are,” said Gelber as protesters chanted behind him, “most here are 2 a.m. This is for a handful of operators who want a big drink, all night long business model that is not good for our city.”

While protesters agreed crime in the area has gotten out of hand recently, they said changing closing time to 2 a.m. is not the answer.

“We’re trying to save jobs, stop crime,” said protester James Marlo. “We know that we need more policing in Miami Beach.”

“They want to renew the Ocean Drive, the new buildings for the mayor, all his friends,” said protester Marco Peres. “That’s what they want. Rich people [to] make this like Sunny Island. This is not Sunny Island, this is Miami Beach and everybody knows in the world South Beach.”

“Our city cannot be held captive to a business model and profits of other people,” said Gelber.

