MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber is facing more controversy following comments he made about reforming South Beach.

The mayor along with others want change in South Beach but the discussion on how to go about it has some people upset.

In audio leaked from the Sept. 13 online meeting, Gelber is heard saying, “I commit to you this, if you want something on the ballot, because it needs to be on the ballot, I’ll put it on the ballot.”

“There are six commissioners. Two of them are going to be new coming on. We need to utilize whatever influence we have to push those six commissioners to follow the vision and the agenda of the mayor and the manager to make the city safer,” said former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

The audio was first sent to Miami New Times.

Gelber and Levine plan to set the record straight about the comments made during the virtual meeting in a media conference on Friday morning.

“Certainly, something doesn’t smell right,” said David Wallack, the owner of Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive.

The virtual meeting followed a year of rampant crime in the area and an ongoing effort to roll back last call to 2 a.m.

“It’s not localized to Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue, Washington. It should be clean and safe, and that’s what we’ve worked for, for 30 years,” Wallack said.

