MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida celebrated the beginning of Hanukkah in a big way.

People of all faiths gathered on Lincoln Road to light the first candle of the season, Sunday night.

The large menorah, completely made out of seashells, was lit by two special guests: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and political commentator Alan Dershowitz.

“Tonight we are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. We’re celebrating our 18th year here on Lincoln Road,” said Roger Abramson, who designed the large menorah and dreidel. “People from every faith and diversity and religion, they come out and celebrate with us on this joyous occasion.”

Families enjoyed live music, food and overall fun atmosphere to mark the beginning of the Jewish holiday.

The menorah and dreidel, billed as “the world’s largest spinning dreidel,” were made out of about 30,000 seashells.

