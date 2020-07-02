Miami Beach man charged after pushing 80-year-old man off elevator to practice social distancing

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is set to turn himself in after injuring and elderly man in a Miami Beach elevator.

Malcolm Gross has been charged after allegedly injuring a man in his 80’s at the Portofino Towers located at 300 S. Pointe Dr. in Miami Beach in June.

In recently released video footage, Gross appears to have pushed the man off an elevator in an attempt to practice social distancing.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, condominium rules now state that only two people are allowed to ride in the elevator at a time.

Surveillance video captured Gross in the elevator the moment he stops the elderly man from entering.

Gross was accused of pushing the man backwards with his forearm, with a level of force that injured the man.

Just before the incident, Gross was caught on camera telling another resident she could not enter the elevator, and she complied.

Gross was charged with aggravated battery on the elderly.

Gross is set to turn himself in Thursday morning.

