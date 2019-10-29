Miami Beach man accused of exposing himself during armed robbery

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman he tried to rob.

Detectives said the incident happened along Tatum Waterway Drive, at around 1:14 p.m., Monday.

A woman trying to get home after doing laundry in her Miami Beach neighborhood said she had a frightening encounter with a stranger.

“Out of nowhere, a man appeared. I don’t know where he came from. I didn’t even hear his footsteps,” she said in Spanish.

The victim spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her privacy. She said a man, identified as David Furman, tried getting into her purse. At one point, he tried hitting it. She reacted by screaming loudly.

“I thought he was going to take out a weapon. Then, I noticed he was touching his private part and part of it was exposed,” she said. “When he heard me scream, he let go of me. Then, he jumped a fence and ran away.”

Police found and arrested Furman near the 2000 block of 74th Street. He appeared in court Tuesday, where the judge gave him a bond and house arrest.

“Mr. Furman, you’re going to stay away from that victim,” the judge told him. “You’re staying at least 500 feet away from her at all times. Do you understand?”

“Yes, Your Honor,” Furman replied.

The victim said she now lives scared.

“The advice I want everyone to follow is to be very careful,” she said. “Don’t get too comfortable.”

Furman has been charged with strong armed robbery and lewd and lascivious behavior.

