MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gulf Store Liquors seems to be a target for theft in Miami Beach, as the popular Alton Road spirits shop was robbed, yet again, Tuesday night.

“He was like ‘I’m taking this,'” said a Gulf Liquors employee.

Surveillance video showed a man in a blue shirt walk in and spot a stack of envelopes on the counter and grabbed them before he proceeded to walk out.

“And he walked out,” said the Gulf Liquors clerk.

In the envelopes he grabbed, thousands of dollars in store rebates coupons.

The video shows the man peeking in through the window, walking in and leaving with the envelopes.

“I’ll take that,” said the man in a blue shirt.

“What did you take? Sir, Sir, what did you take?” said the clerk.

“And she was like, ‘Ah, ah,’ screaming and calling us, you know what I mean? Like, ‘He just stole something, he stole the mail, he stole the mail,'” said the Gulf Liquors employee.

Despite being chased down by store employees, he got away.

Prior to this, the store has had it’s fair share of drama at the door.

Video from back in Christmas Eve recorded another encounter with a thief that attempted to rob premium bottles of alcohol until he was wacked by the owner.

Owner Jorge Zubigaray carries a stick-like cable wire just for the occasion of impromptu drop-ins.

Although Tuesday night’s suspect returned to the liquor store on Wednesday morning.

He was looking for the backpack that employees had taken from him as he ran off.

His return was not appreciated.

The owner came to meet him with stick in hand.

The visitor ran off again, but 7News was told that he was later caught blocks away by police.

7News was told that the suspect is in the process of being booked and charged at West Miami-Dade at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

