Miami Beach K-9 mauls mom, toddler in Hallandale Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old girl and her mother are recovering after, officials said, they were mauled by a Miami Beach Police K-9 in Hallandale Beach.

The K-9, named Rocket, and his officer handler are the subject of an internal affairs investigation, according to Miami Beach Police officials.

In a statement issued Friday, Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said, “There was an incident involving one of our K-9s which occurred in the City of Hallandale Beach.”

There's a Miami Beach Police Internal Affairs investigation being conducted now after this K-9 mauled a 3-year-old girl and bit her mother in Hallandale Beach last month. The K-9, Rocket, was left with friends of the officer as that officer went on vacation.

Investigators said the incident took place at a home along Northeast Seventh Street, March 27.

Hallandale Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene after, responding officers said, a dog attacked a toddler and an adult woman.

A police report states, “Rescue paramedics on scene described [the child’s] upper arm area injuries as a ‘mauling,’ which showed her bone(s) exposed and her left thigh area injuries as ‘bite marks.'”

Officials said the girl’s mother suffered bites to the hands and fingers.

Paramedics transported the toddler to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and her mother to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The victims’ family declined an interview on Friday, but said the child and her mother were doing better.

Investigators said the family was watching rocket for Miami Beach Police Officer Andre Souza, who was not present at the time of the incident.

The police report goes on to say that the family are best friends with Souza and were “dog sitting or caring for the K-9 dog while Officer Souza is on vacation.”

Officials said the internal affairs investigation concerns a potential violation of policy related to boarding a police dog.

“The K-9 involved has since been separated from the handler and placed in a boarding facility used for our K-9s,” said Rodriguez in his statement.

Rocket is still featured on the department’s Facebook page.

Miami Beach Police officials did not specify when the investigation would conclude, but added it takes this matter very seriously and is committed to investigating it thoroughly.

