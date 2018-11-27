Miami Beach K-9 catches, holds down purse snatcher

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police K-9 is being hailed a hero after he chased down a man who snatched a tourist’s purse.

Six-year-old Gunny is a Belgian Malinois specializing in detecting explosives and criminal apprehensions. That skill set spelled trouble for Dionisio Vera, the man who, police said, committed strong-armed robbery.

According to investigators, the incident took place along the boardwalk near 10th Street, east of Ocean Drive, just after 3 a.m., Nov. 21.

Police said Vera hid in sea oats, then approached the victim, grabbed her purse and cellphone from Meirav Hadad, and took off running.

Responding officers set up a perimeter near Ninth Street, and that’s when Gunny was called.

Gunny the #MiamiBeach #Police K-9 caught a man who ripped off a woman’s purse on #SouthBeach, and despite being punched by the robber, Gunny held him before an arrest was made. @wsvn #Exclusive @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/fmfK9Hx0Nu — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 28, 2018

Officials said it didn’t take long for the K-9 to find Vera. Police said the suspect repeatedly struck the dog.

“He was reaching for his mouth and striking him,” said Miami Beach Police Officer S. Ybern.

But that didn’t stop Gunny from finishing the job.

“He latches on to the subject. He contains them for us, and that way we’re able to put the subject into handcuffs,” said Ybern.

Vera is now facing a long list of charges, including robbery, grand theft and striking or injuring a police dog. He is also being charged with damaging the beach terrain, a charge having to do with conservation of the sea oats.

The guy with green hair faces several charges after being caught by a #MiamiBeach Police dog last week following a strong armed robbery of a woman on vacation. Cops say Gunny the K-9 was repeatedly hit by the suspect but the dog never let go. @wsvn #7News @MiamiBeachPD #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/3qj1P1FJC5 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 28, 2018

Hadad, who was visiting from Israel, said that even though she’s glad her assailant was caught, the incident prompted her to cut her trip short.

“I felt uncomfortable and unsafe, so I wanted to go back,” she said during a phone interview with 7News.

Nevertheless, Hadad stressed that Miami Beach has great vibes and is a beautiful destination.

“But actually, this kind of things, they ruin it for the city,” she said. “They ruin it for everybody, and I don’t want anyone to experience what I experienced.”

After last Wednesday’s heroics, Gunny has yet to be rewarded, but Ybern said that will be remedied soon.

“Well, he’ll get a steak later on,” he said.

Vera was bitten in the leg by Gunny during the takedown. He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

