Miami Beach issues guidelines ahead of busy spring break

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring break is right around the corner, and Miami Beach officials want to ensure every guest has a safe experience.

Officials using the slogan “Come on vacation, don’t leave on probation” said they’ve been working to implement a coordinated plan to make sure residents and visitors can enjoy the beaches.

Miami Beach Takes Extra Measures to Ensure a Safe #SpringBreak! https://t.co/Ra5Hx5IiVH pic.twitter.com/dxwH4YG5d6 — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) February 27, 2019

Miami Beach designated March 1 through April 2 as a “high impact” period when they expect the majority of participants to converge on the beach town.

The city released a list of prohibited activities and security measures they will implement during this time:

Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar structures on the beach will not be permitted.

The limitation of live or amplified music.

The limitation of traffic routes to prohibit vehicular access to non-residents and permit access only for residents and those patrons and employees of businesses located in the specific area where traffic routes have been limited.

The establishment of occupancy limits for different segments of beach property and prohibiting access to those areas that have reached those occupancy limits, in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the general public.

The prohibition of any direct or indirect consumption of alcohol on the beach property.

Continued enforcement of the prohibition of smoking marijuana.

The implementation of a license plate reader police detail, which may be utilized on eastbound traffic lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways.

Depending upon crowd size and in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department may close Ocean Drive or a portion thereof between Fifth to 12th streets during peak hours.

Deployment of Goodwill Ambassadors on the weekends to provide tips and assistance to beach-goers.

“We hope these proactive measures will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” City Manager Jimmy Morales said.

The city hopes the measures will help facilitate a smooth spring break.

“We look forward to hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors who choose to spend their vacation in the fun and sun capital of the world,” Morales said.

