Miami Beach hotel manager arrested, accused of inappropriately touching tourist in hotel room

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami Beach hotel manager accused of inappropriately touching a tourist inside of her Ocean Drive hotel room.

According to Miami Beach Police, 55-year-old Anthony Banderas battered a college student from Texas, who was visiting Miami Beach for spring break.

Busted. This hotel manager is accused of following two women visiting from Texas on #SpringBreak into their room, pretending to deliver them ice, then removing the bikini top and touching and kissing one of the women against her will. He’s been charged w/battery. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/NljSMKNVvO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 25, 2021

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at the Waldorf Towers Hotel, along the 800 block of Ocean Drive. They said two women staying at the hotel were having drinks at the bar when one of them became ill, so they returned to their hotel room.

Once the two women went back to the room, police said Banderas followed them, pretending he was there to help. According to the police report, the 55-year-old was “holding ice in his hand.”

However, what seemed like a caring gesture turned creepy, police said.

On the arrest form, investigators said, “After her friend fell asleep, against her will, the defendant began to remove her bathing suit top. [The victim] stated she told the defendant ‘No, stop,’ but the defendant continued to remove her bathing suit top.”

The 55-year-old allegedly persisted and continued to touch the woman, police said.

“She felt as if he was overpowering her,” police state in the report.

The victim then FaceTimed her boyfriend, and Banderas stopped and scattered off before police were called, according to detectives.

Banderas was charged with battery and has bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Employees at the Waldorf Towers Hotel said to the best of their knowledge, Banderas remains an employee of the hotel.

