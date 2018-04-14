MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 100 guests were evacuated from a hotel in Miami Beach after a hazmat situation sent two people to the hospital on Saturday.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the Lexington Hotel at 42nd Street and Collins Avenue, Saturday, at around 11 a.m.

Officials said employees reported a strong odor and began having difficulty breathing.

The hazmat team was called in shortly after fire rescue crews arrived.

“Once they did, they determined that it was some sort of acid in the chlorine room,” said Miami Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Dwight Nicholas. “They contained it and removed it.”

Officials said some gas mixed with chlorine caused the evacuation.

Paramedics took two hotel staff members to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

Another woman suffered a concussion, but did not need to be transported.

The area was ventilated, and the approximately 150 guests who were evacuated were allowed to return.

