Miami Beach hotel employee accused of stealing $6,000 from guest

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hotel employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from guests faced a judge in bond court, Wednesday.

Police said Ihosvany Napoles stole $6,000 from a guest’s in-room safe at South Beach Plaza Villas, located on 14th Street in Miami Beach.

Napoles faces charges of burglary and theft of personal property by a hotel employee.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.