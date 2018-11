MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach honored the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces with its 10th annual Veterans Day parade.

Festivities kicked off along Ocean Drive Sunday morning. Families followed the red, white and blue brigade into Lummus Park for the closing ceremonies.

Attendees enjoyed a family picnic, wreath-laying ceremony and a high-flying all veterans parachute team.