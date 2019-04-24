Miami Beach honors Georgia student who picked up trash during spring break

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach has recognized a teenager who spent his spring break picking up trash instead of partying.

Joshua Caraway, a biology student at the University of West Georgia, could be seen at Miami Beach City Hall shaking hands with Mayor Dan Gelber, Wednesday.

“I love the environment. I love the Earth,” Caraway said. “I got trash bags, and I started picking it up, and I got more trash bags on top of more trash bags, and then eventually, people started to notice me.”

The 19-year-old came to Miami for spring break. Instead of partying, Caraway spent the break walking up and down the beach collecting anything that didn’t belong.

“I came to Miami for spring break to hang out with my friends mostly,” Caraway said.

He received a proclamation from Miami Beach leaders to formally thank him for his efforts.

“Things can get dirty now and again,” Gelber said, “and when you see somebody who’s here on vacation deciding that he wants to take it upon himself to clean up after everybody, it really was very heartening.”

Caraway’s beach clean up went viral on social media. City officials said hundreds of thousands of people saw his act of selflessness, and they hope it motivates others to help out when they can.

“This moment is one the biggest moments in my whole entire life,” Caraway said. “I’m just so speechless. I just have no words for it. I’m just so amazed. I’m so blessed.”

After he graduates from college, Caraway said he wants to open a business whose sole focus is to try and better the environment.

