MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach hosted a breakfast for first responders who went above and beyond the call of duty.

Dozens of honorees were recognized for acts of bravery at the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Heroes Breakfast @ Loews Hotel, Friday morning.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was on hand to pay tribute to the first responders.

“We are honoring people who decided at some point in their lives that they wanted to be trained, that they wanted to be educated and that they wanted to every single day prepare to be a hero for somebody else,” he said.

One of those days was July 23, when the controlled demolition of a high-rise condominium tower went wrong.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue Firefighter Daniel Gato said he rushed to the chaotic scene.

“We see debris flying across the street, probably a hundred yards from us, big rocks, and people running away from the scene,” he said, “so we just noticed right away that something was wrong, and we immediately went into action.”

Construction worker Samuel Landis had been hit by flying debris and was severely injured. By the time rescuers arrived, Gato said, the victim was unresponsive.

“I had to take measures like putting a tourniquet and starting an airway, and eventually, with good CPR by the police bystanders, we were able to regain a pulse,” said Gato.

Landess succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 3, but Gato’s efforts to save his life did not go unnoticed. He and others were honored for their heroism at the breakfast.

Other honorees included a firefighter who rushed to help a man who had been impaled, as well as the police detectives who caught a man suspected of plotting to kill Jewish residents by setting fire to an apartment building.

“They’re willing to put their lives on the line in order to save those visitors and residents that come and enjoy our great city, so it’s a very special day,” said Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Virgil Fernandez, “and I’m truly proud of those that we honor and those that do very great work every day.”

“I just think it’s a calling that we decided to do, and I do not see myself as a hero at all,” said Gato.

This was the fifth year for the Heroes Breakfast. Chamber of Commerce officials said they hope to continue this tradition with help from the community for many years to come.

