MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There were plenty of reasons to celebrate in Miami Beach on Sunday, as the city held its 10th annual gay pride parade.

The festival and parade featured more than 125 LGBT-friendly vendors, celebrities and performances, including this year’s grand marshal, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

Honored to be the Grand Marshal at today's Miami Beach Gay Pride and to receive a key to the city! Like… What?! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/CNd6aGip5N — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) April 8, 2018

The festivities are expected to feature more than 135,000 guests.

Reveler Joey Veloira shared what the annual event means to him. “It means being who you are, and celebrating diversity and pride in everyday life,” he said.

The parade has grown from a neighborhood event to a global celebration. It serves as the culmination and highlight of the 10th anniversary of Pride Week in Miami Beach.

