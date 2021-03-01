Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale implement rules and safety guidelines as Spring Break begins

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With Spring Break starting amid the pandemic, city officials in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale are putting rules in place in an effort to control the spread of the virus and avoid large crowds from gathering.

In Miami Beach, the beach will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No alcohol, coolers, tents, tables or inflatables will be allowed.

Miami Beach has also enacted a citywide curfew that starts at midnight.

The city will also have a stepped-up police presence during Spring Break.

In Fort Lauderdale, no alcohol, tents or canopies will be allowed on the beach.

Uber and Lyft will not be allowed to pick up or drop off riders along State Road A1A, and if they are caught doing so, they will be issued a citation.

The designated parking and drop-off location will be at Las Olas Oceanside Park at 3000 East Las Olas Blvd.

