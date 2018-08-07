Miami Beach Fire Rescue saves paddle boarders in distress

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Fire Rescue helped a group of paddle boarders visiting from Virginia who found themselves in distress.

A fireboat patrolling the water, Tuesday, came across the group consisting of a mother and her two teenage daughters.

The tourists from Virginia said the wind had pushed them too far from the shore.

The patrol boat was able to safely return the group to the Purdy Avenue boat ramp.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.