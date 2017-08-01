Miami Beach Fire Rescue save man stranded on personal watercraft

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s fun day on the water came to an abrupt end when his personal watercraft ran out of fuel, stranding him in the middle of the ocean.

Cam Cation said he and his friend were on their way to Bimini from Crandon Park when a strong storm blew in, Monday.

“We got lost, we were inside the storm,” Cation said. “We got separated. My emergency gear was knocked off. I was knocked off the skis. The swells increased dramatically.”

Cation had no choice but to get back on his watercraft and head to shore. But on his way, he ran into some trouble on the water.

“I made it all the way to about six miles out, and I ran out of fuel,” Cation said.

Luckily, he was in cell phone range and made the call for help.

“It was raining still, not heavy, but it was still raining,” he said. “I had a hard time dialing 911. I even asked Siri. ‘I was like Siri, 911,’ and she was like, ‘Siri not available.'”

He was finally able to dial 911 and get the call through. Help was on its way.

Cation said it was an emotional moment when he saw Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews coming to his aid.

“It was a great feeling — ’cause your adrenaline. I’d been running on adrenal for, probably, a couple of hours, and when I saw them, this wave of emotion goes through you, and you’re like, ‘All right, this is going to be OK.'”

Cation says the next time he goes on his personal watercraft, he’ll be more prepared.

