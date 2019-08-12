Armed intruders target Miami Beach family, rob rent money, laptop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach family is speaking out after, they said, two armed crooks barged into their apartment and robbed them of their rent money and laptop.

The robbery happened at an apartment along the 700 block of Euclid Avenue on the night of Aug. 4.

Sonia Rivas said she was preparing dinner for Walter Lagos, her husband, and his sister when a knife-wielding intruder came in through an unlocked door and attacked them.

“He just came up, and he punched me,” Lagos said. “He punched, punched, punched many times. Punched me many times.”

Lagos was hit so hard that he was knocked unconscious for around a minute while the robber and a second crook — armed with a pistol — went after the two women, who were also punched and pushed.

When asked if she was afraid he was going to die, Lagos said, “Yeah, of course.”

Rivas said she felt the same way. She explained in Spanish how she held her ears in horror while her husband was pummeled because it sounded so ugly.

Rivas said the crook with a pistol told her and Lago’s sister not to move.

The victims said the duo took the family’s money and laptop before they fled the scene. Police and paramedics were soon called.

Lagos was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center to treat his injuries.

“I went to the hospital, and even now I feel a little pain,” Lagos said while holding his nose.

The family said around $1,000 meant to pay for their rent was on the table, and they said they were random victims of crime. The family also said they do not know their attackers, but they think they know why they were attacked.

Communal washer and dryers could be seen just outside of their unit. The family thinks someone possibly out here to do laundry may have spotted the money through the open back door.

“I don’t know if they saw the money from outside [on] the table,” Lagos said.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

