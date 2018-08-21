Miami Beach detective to be honored with human trafficking award

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police detective is set to receive a reward for her work fighting human trafficking.

According to a press release from Miami Beach, Detective Bernadette Maher will receive the 2017-2018 Florida Missing Children’s Day Combatting Human Trafficking Award.

The reward will be presented by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Missing and Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at an official ceremony in Tallahassee on Sept. 10.

Congratulations to Detective Bernadette Maher who will be receiving the 2017-18 Florida Missing Children’s Day Combatting Human Trafficking Award from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. #EndHumanTrafficking pic.twitter.com/QZc2fHKezR — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 21, 2018

The award is meant to recognize exceptional efforts in human trafficking investigations.

“After speaking with so many young men and women and hearing their stories, I think it is very important for them to know there is always someone they can call for help, someone that won’t judge them,” said Maher.

Maher is a 17 year veteran of the Miami Beach Police Force. She has spent the last five years investigating human trafficking.

