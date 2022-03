MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Beach curfew is now officially canceled.

The City of Miami Beach put an end to the spring break curfew that was put in place last week.

A state of emergency was declared, followed by a curfew meant to get spring break chaos under control.

The curfew cancellation comes as spring break crowds start to fade.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.