Miami Beach Convention Center to be used as field hospital

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Department of Defense has confirmed that the Miami Beach Convention Center will be retrofitted into a field hospital.

According to the DoD’s website, the construction work on the hospital has an estimated completion date of April 27.

The retrofit has a budget of $22.5 million, and the work will be contracted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Once it is completed, the venue will be used for any overflow of patients from hospitals in South Florida.

