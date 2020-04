MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the need for hospital beds rise, a field hospital may be built on Miami Beach in the near future.

The Army Corp of Engineers is considering the Miami Beach Convention Center as a temporary medical center.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the venue is being considered to help handle any overflow of patients.

