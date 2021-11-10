The Miami Beach Convention Center has been evacuated after a fire broke out on top of the building’s roof.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Fire Rescue, a chiller, a metal structure on the roof caught fire. Visitors attending a corporate event inside were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The fire has since been extinguished, but crews are checking for hot spots.

Convention Center Drive and other streets in the area have been shut down as officials work the scene.

