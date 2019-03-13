Miami Beach considers ban of sunscreens that may harm reefs

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Miami Beach are thinking about joining Key West in prohibiting the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals that are believed to harm coral reefs.

The Miami Herald reports that on Wednesday, the Miami Beach City Commission sent a proposal to ban sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone or octinoxate to the city’s sustainability committee for additional study. The two substances have been linked to coral bleaching and other damage to coral reefs.

A motion to approve the proposal failed Wednesday after several commissioners said they’d like to hear additional research before voting.

Hawaii passed a law banning over-the-counter sunscreens with the chemicals last year. Key West approved a similar ban last month. Both laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

