MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man accused of arson is now facing a chilling new charge.

Walter Stolper is being charged with a hate crime in addition to attempted murder and attempted arson.

According to Miami Beach Police, Stolper was in the process of being evicted from his condominium, located along the 5600 block of Collins Avenue, when he stored large amounts of potentially explosive materials, doused the building with gasoline and was prepared to light it all on fire.

Officers later found items with swastikas and books on Nazi ideology inside his apartment. They believe Stolper was acting with prejudice toward Jewish people.

