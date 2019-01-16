Miami Beach commissioners reverse March ban on scooter rentals

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new rule will once again allow the rental of motorized scooters during the month of March in Miami Beach.

Last year, Miami Beach officials banned scooter rentals during the month because of a high volume of customers breaking traffic laws.

Commissioners passed a new proposal on Wednesday that will now allow customers to rent scooters again throughout March.

However, each vehicle is required to have a GPS tracking device.

The scooters also need to have the rental shop’s name and number displayed on the vehicle, along with a 24/7 hotline to report rule breakers.

