Miami Beach commissioners hold 2nd reading on proposed rule limiting alcohol sales during spring break

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioners are holding a second reading on a proposed ordinance that would limit alcohol sales in the city’s entertainment district during spring break.

The new rule, which was passed on its first reading on Feb. 12, will be read for the second time during a commission meeting, Wednesday.

“We’re being promoted as a place where anything goes,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said on Feb. 12.

The ordinance, proposed by Gelber, would stop liquor sales at 3 a.m. for 12 days during spring break to areas between Fifth and 15th streets. Several major roadways, such as Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue, Washington Avenue and Española Way, would be subject to the proposed new rule.

Miami-Dade County leaders met Wednesday morning to discuss this year’s spring break.

“We’re going to be out in full force,” a police officer said at the Wednesday morning meeting. “We’re going to make sure that we enforce the rules and the laws as it pertains to Miami Beach.”

Gelber’s original proposal aimed at rolling back alcohol sales at 2 a.m. However, following pushback from those in the business community and from some commissioners, the 3 a.m. rollback was agreed upon during the first reading.

Spring break on Miami Beach in 2019 and in previous years had become nationally and virally known as a place for fights on the beach and bad behavior that irked locals and alarmed city officials.

“Certainly, public safety does come number one,” Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner said on Feb. 12.

If the proposal is passed on Wednesday, it would then become law.

