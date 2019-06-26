Miami Beach commissioners appoint new police chief

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach City Commission has unanimously appointed a new chief of the Miami Beach Police Department.

Newly appointed MBPD Chief Richard Clements will be replacing Chief Dan Oates following the commission’s decision, Wednesday night.

Clements has been with the police department for the entirety of his career and has served as the department’s deputy chief for the last three years.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s something that I could have never imagined ever rising to this pinnacle at this police department when I joined back in October of 1990,” said Clements. “It’s been a great run, and it’s going to be an interesting four-and-a-half years with the challenges associated with policing this community.”

Meanwhile, Oates is retiring by the end of June after dedicating more than 30 years to law enforcement, five of which were served in Miami Beach.

Oates was appointed as the department’s chief back in 2014.

