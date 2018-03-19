Miami Beach club where woman rode horse onto dance floor to reopen

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach club that had its business license revoked when a woman rode a horse onto a crowded dance floor has been allowed to reopen.

After a video of a scantily clad woman riding a horse at Mokai Lounge went viral, city officials wasted no time in revoking the club’s business license.

“Insane stupidity,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

The mayor said it was dangerous for the horse and for the clubgoers. However, nearly two weeks after the club’s license was revoked, employees showed up to a city meeting Monday, wearing orange T-shirts that say “SAVE OUR JOBS.”

Ultimately, the city agreed and allowed the club to reopen. However, there are some special conditions.

To reopen, the owners of Mokai have to pay $12,150 dollars in code violations, $10,000 to Peacful Ridge Rescue for Horses, and they agreed not to allow any animals inside the club except for service animals.

“We pay a fine for what we did wrong, and we’re back open,” said club attorney Louis Terminello. “We’re very happy.”

“Whoever brought the horse in there was a complete idiot,” said Laurie Waggoner of the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Many on social media thought bringing the horse in the club was cruel, and horse experts said it was a miracle the horse stayed so calm and didn’t hurt anyone.

Mokai’s attorney promised the city that nothing like this will ever happen again.

“No, we are not bringing any more animals at all — at all. Other than the service animals as required by law,” said Terminello.

The club should be back open by Wednesday.

Miami Beach Police said their animal cruelty investigation is still ongoing.

