MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Preparations are underway in many of South Florida’s flood-prone areas.

Parts of Miami Beach has already seen some flooding. As a result, city leaders have deployed several pumps as they anticipate what Tropical Depression Fred may bring.

An additional 11 pumps were deployed to help over the weekend.

A flood advisory was issued for parts of Miami-Dade County as some sections woke up to flooding on Friday.

The standing water knocked over barriers and cones as workers waded through flooded streets.

The rain also caused some trouble on parts of Interstate 95.

On Thursday night, lightning lit up the sky across several neighborhoods, but at one home in Margate, it sparked flames.

“I was in the house and I heard a big lightning strike,” said witness Frentz Jean. “Then I came out and saw that the house was on fire.”

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the flames.

Everyone inside, including a child in a wheelchair and two pets, made it out safely.

Experts expect Tropical Depression Fred to become a Tropical Storm.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.