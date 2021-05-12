Miami Beach City Commission set to vote on temporarily ending late-night drinking in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Though voters rejected it, the Miami Beach City Commission is trying to decide if a proposal to temporarily end late-night drinking on South Beach should pass.

The proposal came as a response to the recent increase in violence along Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue over the past few months, including this year’s spring break.

The city commission is expected to vote on this pilot program, which would roll back last call from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. for businesses between Fifth and 15th streets.

A potential noise ordinance change may be announced, as well.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber supports the proposed changes in his city.

“We have to do something about this chaos that is happening in this small little entertainment area,” he said. “It’s become a magnet for disorder, and I think we have to act in a big way and not a baby step.”

Some business owners appeared before the commission to express their disdain for the new proposal.

“Residents voted the super majority of 67%, that’s the residents, not to reduce hours of alcohol and beverage service on Ocean Drive,” said Mango’s Tropical Café owner David Wallack. “We can regulate, not annihilate.”

“The clubs aren’t the issue,” one business owner said. “The illegal drugs, open containers, dealings, assaults and various other code violations are.”

Gelber said the move is to garner a better work, life and play environment for all those who visit.

