MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach apartment building owned by the mayor of Surfside has sent an email to tenants stating their leases will be terminated, and they have just over a month to vacate the building, so crews can complete repairs to the building.

Residents at the Lois Apartments, at 2001 Bay Drive, received an email Thursday that notified them of their terminated leases.

“I got an email today that since they’re doing repairs of the building,” a resident said. “They think that it will be best for us to leave because it will be too dangerous, or they would need space in order to continue working on the building. They could have told us like a month ahead or with a little more time to prepare.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the email was not an eviction notice, and instead, it is a notice that residents have to leave for two to three months while repairs are made. He added the residents can return to the building once repairs are done.

Building management said they have determined it is too dangerous for the building to remain occupied during the “intensive construction.”

“For tenants who have paid their rent on time and who have not damaged their unit, any unused rent will be refunded as will your full security deposit,” the email read.

The building was damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017 when a large tree fell over, causing extensive damage to the balconies and elevator.

Two weeks ago, residents detailed the building’s problems, including a malfunctioning elevator and blocked off balconies.

“They’re telling all the tenants we have to move in about 45 days,” a second resident said. “They are actually working on the elevator problems, saying they’re going to repair the building and the balconies. We have almost a year with the elevator broken. For me, it’s been hard and for my family because every time we go for groceries, we have to go with three packs of water three times up to the third floor, where I live.”

Residents will have until Oct. 24 to vacate the building.

