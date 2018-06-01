Miami Beach apartment fire shuts down Collins Avenue

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire that broke out overnight in Miami Beach is under investigation.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the apartment building located along at 3601 Collins Ave., at around 4 a.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building. However, the blaze has since been put out.

According to witnesses, there were people trapped in the building at the time of the fire.

“Coming around the corner and I heard two couples screaming for help,” said one man. “First thing I did is ran over and surveyed the situation to see what was going on. Unfortunately I couldn’t go through because when the gentleman opened the door the smoke was just too thick.”

At least three victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. One was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, while the other two were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Collins Avenue is currently shutdown northbound at 36th Street.

