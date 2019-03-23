Miami Beach aims to shatter Guinness record for largest circuit training class

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds worked up a sweat to help the City of Miami Beach break the Guinness World Record for the largest circuit training class.

Held at Muscle Beach, Saturday morning, the 30-minute exercise class needed 2,062 participants to beat the current record, held by Guy Leech from Melbourne, Australia.

We deserve brunch after this workout 🏋️‍♀️🌴 #MBRecordBreaker pic.twitter.com/iEjLZlp5et — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 23, 2019

As of Saturday night, there was no word on the final count.

