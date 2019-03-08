Miami-based USCG members receive medal for Hurricane Irma disaster relief efforts

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Miami were recognized for their disaster relief efforts with a medal.

A Dutch delegation visited the USCG Air Station Miami, Friday.

Members of the Tactical Law Enforcement Team of South Florida were given the Humanitarian Service Medal on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The team was recognized for their disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.