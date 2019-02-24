Miami Archbishop holds annual motorcycle ride to raise funds for rehabilitation center

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Archbishop Thomas Wenski and other bikers rode their motorcycles to raise money for a local rehabilitation facility.

The annual ride started Sunday morning at the Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral and finished at Peterson’s Harley-Davidson in Cutler Bay.

The ride raises funds for St. Luke’s Addiction Recovery Center, an award-winning alcohol and drug rehabilitation facility.

“This is our annual motorcycle ride. This is an event we do every year to support St. Luke’s Addiction Recovery Center, a agency of Catholic charities here, and the Archdiocese of Miami,” Wenski said.

The facility offers specialized addiction treatment services for adults.

