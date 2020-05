Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Houses of worship in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties have received the go-ahead to reopen.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski said daily mass may resume Tuesday but with restrictions.

Parishioners must social distance and wear masks, except when receiving communion.

